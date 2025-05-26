Three dead in Memorial Day weekend crash on I-75 in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a tragic crash that claimed the lives of three people over Memorial Day weekend in Clayton County.

The fatal accident happened Friday night on I-75 South at Old Dixie Road in Forest Park, according to Clayton County police. Investigators have not yet released details on what caused the crash or whether any other vehicles were involved.

Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama has confirmed that all three victims were either students or alumni of the institution. Two of the victims, Sieas Elliott of Stockbridge and Varick Lawrence of Lithonia, were from Georgia. The third, Destiny Gardner, was from Montgomery, Alabama.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story