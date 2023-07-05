Local

Three-day tribute to Christine King Farris announced

Christine King Farris Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., waves after speaking at a dedication ceremony at the Martin Luther King Memorial on the National Mall October 16, 2011 in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images, File)

The Farris and King families have announced three days of services to honor the life and legacy of Christine King Farris, the oldest sibling of Martin Luther King Jr..

Dr. Christine King Farris blazed her own trail as an educator, spending nearly six decades at Spelman College.

Farris passed away last week at the age of 95.

According to the Farris and King families, the tributes will reflect on her life of service, education, leadership, and her love of music.

Tuesday, July 11 at Sisters Chapel, Spelman College, 350 Spelman Lane: Farris will lie in State 4-5:45 p.m.. Tributes from Spelman College, final rituals from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Links, Inc will begin at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 at the historic sanctuary of Ebenezer Baptist Church, 407 Auburn Avenue: Farris will lie in State 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.. The Make A Joyful Noise Musical Tribute will begin at 6 p.m..

Sunday, July 16 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary, 101 Jackson Street: Farris will lie in State 3-4:30 p.m... Her celebration of life will begin at 5 p.m..

Read and sign the online guestbook for Christine King Farris






