Thousands without power as severe weather hits Georgia

METRO-ATLANTA — Severe storms moving through North and West Georgia overnight left thousands of residents without power, affecting communities across the metro Atlanta area.

Power outages peaked overnight, but utility crews have been working diligently to restore service. While significant progress has been made, thousands of customers remain affected.

Several electric membership cooperatives continue to report outages, with impacted areas including Cobb County, Coweta County, and multiple communities west of Atlanta, such as Union City, Campbellton, and the City of South Fulton.

As of 9 a.m. on March 16, 2025, Georgia Power reports that 1,358 customers in metro Atlanta are still without electricity.