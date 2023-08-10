Thousands without power as severe storms again move through metro area Thursday

As metro Atlanta residents clean up from a line of storms that blew through the area Monday, a new line of damaging storms on Thursday morning has caused more problems.

Georgia Power reported around 7 a.m. that 16,333 customers in Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties were without power.

The storms are expected to clear through the area by mid to late morning, with some sun in the afternoon. There is a chance of more wet weather on Friday

The storms contained heavy rain and frequent lightning, along with damaging wind gusts.









