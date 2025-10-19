Local

Thousands joined ‘No Kings’ marches nationwide, including in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Protesters gather across metro Atlanta, north Georgia Atlanta, Ga. (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Thousands of demonstrators took part in “No Kings” marches across the country on Saturday including several in Georgia. At least a dozen rallies were held statewide, with large crowds gathering and blocking streets in areas such as Buckhead, Griffin, Newnan, Canton, Douglasville, and Peachtree City.

The largest demonstration in Georgia took place in downtown Atlanta at Civic Center, where hundreds of protesters gathered to speak out against the Trump administration.

“These are folks that are all different from each other, from small towns to big cities,” said Sky Perriman, president of Democracy Forward, one of the event’s organizers. “We may not agree on everything, but we agree that in this country there is no king; the government is supposed to work for the people, the people are supreme, and we’ve seen enough.”

The “No Kings” movement drew participants from coast to coast, with marches and rallies held in communities from California to New York. Organizers say the demonstrations were aimed at uniting Americans from diverse backgrounds who share concerns about the direction the country is heading under President Donald Trump.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!