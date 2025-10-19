Thousands joined ‘No Kings’ marches nationwide, including in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thousands of demonstrators took part in “No Kings” marches across the country on Saturday including several in Georgia. At least a dozen rallies were held statewide, with large crowds gathering and blocking streets in areas such as Buckhead, Griffin, Newnan, Canton, Douglasville, and Peachtree City.

The largest demonstration in Georgia took place in downtown Atlanta at Civic Center, where hundreds of protesters gathered to speak out against the Trump administration.

“These are folks that are all different from each other, from small towns to big cities,” said Sky Perriman, president of Democracy Forward, one of the event’s organizers. “We may not agree on everything, but we agree that in this country there is no king; the government is supposed to work for the people, the people are supreme, and we’ve seen enough.”

The “No Kings” movement drew participants from coast to coast, with marches and rallies held in communities from California to New York. Organizers say the demonstrations were aimed at uniting Americans from diverse backgrounds who share concerns about the direction the country is heading under President Donald Trump.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story