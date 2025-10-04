Local

Thousands join annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
American Cancer Society's “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk (WSB-TV)
ATLANTA — Thousands gathered at the Home Depot Backyard in Atlanta on Saturday morning for an annual walk to support a good cause.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, which began at 9 a.m., has grown into one of the largest of its kind over the past few decades, according to a spokeswoman for the American Cancer Society.

Officials said their goal is to raise more than $850,000 to support critical research, as well as patient services and support programs.

“American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Atlanta is a part of a network of premier fundraising events across the nation. This is a three-mile walk to celebrate and honor those impacted by breast cancer,” American Cancer Society officials said.

