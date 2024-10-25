Local

Thousands gearing up for Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink’ walk on Saturday

Komen Atlanta's More than Pink Walk set for Oct 9 Komen Atlanta makes the tough decision to stage the event in person this year. It was virtual last year.

ATLANTA — Thousands of people are getting ready to put on their pink tutus and T-shirts and head to Lenox Square to raise awareness for breast cancer research in the annual Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” walk.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer will emcee the walk on Saturday morning.

Susan G. Komen funds breakthrough research and supports Georgia women on a journey they never expected to take.

The organization hopes to raise $831,000 from Saturday’s walk. So far, they’ve raised more than $556,000.

“I can’t imagine having to walk this journey not having people with you,” breast cancer survivor Alecia Robinson said.

When Robinson was in breast cancer treatment, the Komen Foundation helped her deal with the costs and the emotions of her diagnosis.

You can sign up to walk the 2.5 miles around Lenox Square by clicking here.

