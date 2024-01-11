Local

Thousands of air miles flying out of frequent fliers accounts at the hands of hackers

Delta Air Lines A Delta airlines plane is seen as it comes in for a landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File)

ATLANTA — Frequent fliers say hackers are piloting thousands of their accumulated air miles right out of their online accounts.

A Delta flier reached out to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln after he says he watched hundreds of thousands of his SkyMiles get drained out of his account.

Consumer experts say something as simple as having an easy to guess password can get your account hacked.

