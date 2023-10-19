This soup has been named the best in the Peach State, according to Food Network

ATHENS, Ga. — One seasonal dish is so soup-perior, it has been named the best in the state.

From coast to coast, to chowder and chili, the Food Network has traveled the country to find the best soup in each state.

Frogmore Stew at Five and Ten in Athens was named Georgia’s top soup by Food Network.

According to the network, the restaurant offers a modern take on Southern cuisine, including a low-country boil, also known as Frogmore Stew.

The dish uses Gulf Shrimp, andouille sausage, grilled corn and chunks of potatoes with added tomato broth. It’s served with toasted crostini for soaking up the broth, the network states.

