‘This is not a place where people are shot’: Witness describes chaos after gunfire at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — There was chaos at Piedmont Park when gunfire rang out Monday night.

It happened at the basketball courts in the middle of Piedmont Park between the lake and the Botanical Gardens. Atlanta Police said someone shot a woman in the hand, during a basketball game.

Police said the victim was alert and breathing. She’s reportedly recovering in a hospital.

Deepsha Jain often comes to Piedmont Park for her nightly exercise ritual: “I come here every day. Every single day.”

Jain added, “I come here alone and it’s surprising that women are being shot. Yeah, it’s scary now.”

Police told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that a group of people were playing basketball, when some kind of altercation started. Someone fired shots and hit the woman who was watching the game.

There have been multiple shootings in over the last few weeks, according to the latest ‘aggravated assault numbers’ from Atlanta Police.

This time last year, there were 1,483 aggravated assaults. As of June 3, 2023, excluding the most recent shooting, there were 1,116. That means aggravated assaults are down 25% versus last year.

However, Jain said she’s still concerned: “I’m scared now and like shocked. This is not a place where people are shot.

“Everyone is coming here. Children are coming here. Students are coming here, so it’s like scary.”













