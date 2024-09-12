This is how you can show your support for the students, teachers at Apalachee High School

WINDER, Ga. — It doesn’t get easier, you get stronger: That’s the message on a hand-written card for students and teachers at Apalachee High School.

When a gunman shattered the Barrow School Community, April Reed Crews knew she had to do something.

So she put an idea out on social media for personal letters and cards with a message: “Let Love Prevail.”

“We wanted everybody who came in the door, to have a handwritten note from the community, to know how much they’re loved and supported,” Crews told Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer.

Letter by letter, the support is growing. Youth groups, families, and students are sending in notes for students they’ve never even met.

Volunteers have more than 1,000 notes now, and they want thousands more.

“This one just says, ‘We stand with you.’ It’s a handmade card,” Crews said, showing Stouffer the cards she’s received already.

Another one reads: “You are strong. You are brave. You are loved.”

People can make cards and drop them off to help the effort. They must be unsealed.

Drop-off locations include:

Chick-fil-A Winder, 97 Shepherd Ln, Bethlehem, GA

Love Letters, 62 N Broad St, Winder, GA

Bodyplex, 352 Exchange Blvd, Bethlehem, GA

You can drop off the cards through Friday.

Crews said she wants students to know: “They’re loved, that the community is continuing to think about them and pray for them.”