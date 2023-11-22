This historic Georgia hotel honors Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter

AMERICUS, Ga. — Many places in former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s hometown of Plains, and the sister city of Americus, are paying tribute to her.

Along West Lamar Street in the heart of downtown Americus, a castle has stood for 131 years.

For the last 20 of those years, Mandy Wolters and family have stayed there every Thanksgiving.

“We come here for our family history, and the history of the town here,” Wolters said.

The Windsor Hotel is part of it all, built in 1892. Some have called it a Victorian masterpiece.

Not only is it famous for its architecture, but it’s also famous for some of its guests, like Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

They spent the night at the hotel in 2002 when the Carter Presidential Suite was named in his honor. They were frequent guests for years.

The Rosalynn Carter Tea Parlor honors the former first lady.

The Wolters family hails from that part of Georgia.

Mandy Wolter told Petersen that her granny went to school with Jimmy Carter, and she met Rosalynn many, many times.

“She was so sweet and so caring and so loving. And she was concerned for people,” Wolters said.

On Wednesday, the Carter family released a statement about Mrs. Carter’s passing, saying:

“Rosalynn Carter’s deep compassion for people everywhere and her untiring strength on their behalf touched lives around the world. We have heard from thousands of you since her passing. Thank you all for joining us in celebrating what a treasure she was, not only to us, but to all humanity.”

WSB-TV’s Berndt Peterson contributed to this story.