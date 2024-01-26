‘This has got to stop.’ More construction equipment set on fire in protest of training center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police and fire officials are calling on a string of arsons targeting construction companies to stop after another fire was set on Friday.

Authorities arrived early Friday morning to assess the damage at a construction site off Burroughs Street.

The fire reportedly started around 5 a.m. at what appears to be new townhomes being built in a community called Empire Zephyr.

“It belongs to a private contractor, but more importantly I need to drive home the point that we are in the communities of the city of Atlanta,” Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith said. “We are close to private homes where families live. And we have arson events that are occurring. This has got to stop.”

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said there have been more than two dozen attacks in the metro Atlanta area and other states targeting companies that have worked on the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Schierbaum said Friday’s fire matches a pattern of attacks and an online post already claims some involvement.

“It’s indicating that someone already knew that there was an arson here and someone already knew it was related to the public safety training center,” Schierbaum explained. “The hashtag is present with that posting of a fire truck present at this location early hours this morning.”

Investigators have been canvassing the neighborhood but also want anyone who may have a doorbell camera in the area to come forward. They are confident that someone captured video of the suspect or suspects.

There’s a $200,000 reward being offered to help catch any of the suspects connected to the arsons around metro Atlanta.

