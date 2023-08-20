This Georgia county will no longer have ambulance services from Grady EMS

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Grady Emergency Medical Services announced changes to their services for one Georgia county.

Officials said they will not renew their contract with Baldwin County, although it’s unclear why it would not be renewed.

Grady EMS officials provided the following statement:

“Grady EMS notified Baldwin County that we will not be renewing our annual agreement to provide ambulance service. We are working closely with county leaders to ensure a seamless transition and will continue to provide service to Baldwin County until a new provider is in place.”

©2023 Cox Media Group