This Georgia beach has been named one of Best U.S. Beaches for 2024

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Spring Break is around the corner and many people are looking at where they want to travel in 2024.

According to TripAdvisor travelers, you can’t go wrong with one Georgia beach.

TripAdvisor named Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island as the No. 8 best beach in the United States for this year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards.

“Driftwood Beach is a picture-perfect beach with — you guessed it — beautiful, weathered driftwood dotting its long, sandy shore. Quiet and peaceful, it’s a great spot to relax and catch the sunset. Bonus: It’s pet-friendly, and parking’s a breeze,” TripAdvisor says.

Driftwood Beach sits on the north end of the coastal Georgia island. What’s unique about this stretch of beach are the driftwood and trees, left by years of erosion, that dot the landscape.

It’s a popular spot for amateur photographers and also weddings.

How are the Travelers Choice Awards decided? The travel website analyzed a high volume of “above-and-beyond” reviews from TripAdvisor users within the past year.

“Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone,” according to the travel site.





