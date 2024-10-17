This GA city was recently renamed ‘HalloweenTown’ for the month of October

STATHAM, Ga. — Annually, this Georgia community in Barrow County becomes a spooky town in commemoration of Halloween.

This tradition is so near and dear to the community, the mayor and city council recently passed a proclamation renaming the city of Statham “HalloweenTown” for the month of October.

Broad Street in Statham is the epicenter for a spooky good time where the entire town is comprised of festive décor of businesses, homes, you name it, you will see and experience it.

The yearly celebration is created to “spread the joy of Halloween, both during the spooky season and beyond. All sales proceeds are utilized in the community, whether it be buying candy for the big night, or contributing to worthy, local causes.”

The HalloweenHouse is open most evenings during the week until 9 p.m. and on the weekends, 10 p.m.

Additional information regarding festivities can be found here.



