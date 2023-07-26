Third teen arrested in murder of 16-year-old at Atlanta graduation party

ATLANTA — A third teenager has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting at an Atlanta graduation party in May.

Bre’Asia Powell, 16, was an innocent bystander killed when two groups of teens started shooting at each other at Benjamin E. Mays High School. A 16-year-old boy was also shot, but survived his injuries.

Police have now announced a third arrest in Powell’s death. Tsenre Mosley, 19, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.

Investigators previously announced the arrests of Willie Dennis, 19, and Jaquan Withers, 18.

Withers was already being held in the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges, but now faces felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime.

Dennis was arrested after a June 22 traffic stop. He was also wanted in Jackson County on a theft charge. He now faces felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

All three are being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Family friends also said Dennis was denied bond on Tuesday

