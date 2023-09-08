Thieves target DeKalb County jewelry store twice

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A jewelry store is dealing with a smash-and-grab for the second time in months and this time, the thieves stole an entire safe with jewelry inside.

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona spoke with the store owner’s son who handled the aftermath of this latest break-in and said his parents are at their breaking point.

Video shows the thieves trying to smash their way into Rivier Jewels in Tucker – the reinforced door didn’t shatter, but the side glass did – giving them a way in to steal thousands of dollars in jewelry.

“It cost them a lot to open this jewelry store,” Sam Garcia, the owner’s son, said about his parents. “This has been a dream of theirs for many years.”

But that dream is becoming a nightmare for Yerald Rivera and Nancy Paredes.

“To have this happen two times in the course of two to three months, they feel like they’re being targeted,” Garcia said.

The first break-in occurred in June, with the thieves coming right through the door.

During the second break-in on Labor Day, a reinforced front door and jewelry locked away in a safe made it harder for thieves, but they still got away with thousands of dollars in jewelry. Garcia said they also stole his parents’ sense of security.

The store owners have not re-opened the business since the break-in on Labor Day and so far, they have no plans to do so in the future.

