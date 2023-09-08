Thieves at large after stealing 2 French bulldogs from owner’s backyard, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two dogs have disappeared after officials say they were stolen from their owner’s backyard.

South Fulton authorities said on August 8 at 2 a.m., two individuals climbed over a fence into the backyard of a home in the area of Butner Road.

According to the investigation, the individuals took two French bulldogs from the backyard.

It is unclear if anything else was taken during the incident.

Authorities have not yet provided the identity of the victim or the names of the dogs.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department or Crime Aug. 8 at 404-577-8477.





