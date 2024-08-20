Thieves hit Smyrna post office twice in 2 weeks, including outside mailbox

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna Police Department is investigating two burglaries that happened at the U.S. Post Office on South Cobb Drive earlier this month.

According to two police reports that were filed, someone broke into the post office on August 1. Another burglary happened 15 days later.

“The manager comes in the following morning and she does see that there was a burglary that happened overnight. (The) same exact situation took place,” Smyrna police officer Aria Marshall said.

The mail was untouched during the break-ins.

However according to the police report from August 1, one cash register was on the ground before the front desk lobby, and a second cash register which was still on the counter was opened. $100 was reported stolen.

“If there is anyone that has any info that was in the area at the time for either incident to come forward and contact us here at the Smyrna police department. We have partnered with the postal inspector’s office,” Marshall said.

A sign taped onto the mailbox reads “Do Not Use” preventing anyone from dropping their mail off because the mailbox has been broken into more than once.

The Post Office has allegedly been broken into five times, but police reports were only filed for two in August.

A nearby business owner said he is aware of all the break-ins and is glad his business hasn’t been targeted.

“It’s just getting ridiculous. They probably need some cameras or something,” Kevin Hunt, the owner of KD Fade Hair Studios said.

According to a police report, there aren’t security cameras or an alarm system at the Post Office on South Cobb Drive.

Police officers walked door-to-door on Monday looking for security cameras outside of businesses located next to and near the post office.

The only security camera they found located outside of a business is at a nearby gym, but it’s too far to have captured anything near the post office.

Security cameras at other businesses are only located inside the business.

The US Postal Inspection Service released this statement about the burglaries:

“Thank you for contacting the Postal Inspection Service. Regarding the burglaries at the Post Office in Smyrna, GA, the Postal Inspection Service along with the Smyrna police are investigating these crimes. There is a potential reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those who burglarize a U.S. Post Office. We ask your viewers if they have any information relating to these burglaries to contact Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455. The Postal Inspection Services does not provide information on security protocols or placement of security features in and around Postal facilities to ensure the effectiveness of said features and protocols,” Kemie Green, US Postal Inspection Service – Atlanta Division, Public Information Officer said.



