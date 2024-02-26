Thief stuffs pockets with food before pointing gun at Gwinnett gas station worker, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking to identify two suspects accused of shoplifting at a Gwinnett County gas station.

Gwinnett County police said on Feb.19 at 9:20 p.m., two men went inside the Texaco gas station on Lenora Church Road in unincorporated Snellville.

One of the suspects was seen stuffing food into his hoodie pockets before both suspects were seen leaving the store, according to Gwinnett County police.

Police said a store employee followed the suspect, stopping in the doorway and confronted them about the theft.

Officers said this was when one of the suspects pulled out a gun before the duo left the store. GCPD said the suspects drove out of the parking lot in a red car.

Both suspects are between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. One suspect is described as wearing grey jeans, a black hoodie and a black face mask. The other suspect was wearing a Batman hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

