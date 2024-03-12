‘They’re committed’: Kemp says Rivian’s long-term plans still includes GA plant

ATLANTA — For the first time, we’re hearing from Gov. Brian Kemp since Rivian announced it would not move forward right now with the construction of a multi-billion-dollar plant in Georgia.

Rivian announced it was delaying construction after its annual financial reports showed a $5.4 billion net loss over the year.

The plant near Covington is expected to create 7,500 jobs. The state offered $1.5 billion dollars in incentives.

At a news conference Governor Kemp said he understood how market forces are affecting Rivian, but he said we honor our commitments, and he expects Rivian to honor theirs.

“Well, we are under contract obligations with Rivian. They have told us, and the CEO has put in an op-ed that they’re committed. Their long-term plan includes this Georgia plant,” Kemp said.

Some in the legislature have mentioned tightening the screws on Rivian, possibly taking back some funding.

The governor said he didn’t want to send a signal to the company that we are reneging on our part of the deal.

He said a lot has gone into the proposed site and the state’s goal is to fulfill its obligations.