‘They lied!’ Family of Deacon who died following Tasing by police, angered following video release

ATLANTA — There were tears and anger from the family of Johnny Hollman after Atlanta police released bodycam video of the moments that ultimately led to his death.

They said the video’s release shows a story that doesn’t fit what Atlanta police said happened that night.

For months, the Hollman family wanted the public to see the police body-worn camera video of what happened to their father.

“This is what we are facing every day and to do it around the holidays tell me … It’s around the holidays. How we supposed to digest that?” daughter Arnita Hollman said.

Video they say is contrary to what APD said, that Hollman wouldn’t sign the ticket and that he was belligerent on that August evening when Hollman called the police after a minor traffic accident.

However, you can hear the officer ask him to sign it multiple times before Tasing him.

“Because y’all see they lied. They lied and everybody can see that now,” Arnitra Hollman said.

After Hollman died, the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

In a statement Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed his condolences to the Hollmans and went on to talk about policy changes after Hollman’s death.

But the Hollmans wanted more.

“The statement that the mayor issued, I think the family was disappointed. They were hoping this would be an opportunity for him to part ways (with) some with the Atlanta Police Department, from its version of what happened,” family attorney Mawuli Davis said.

The family is now planning for their next steps. They want to see the officer prosecuted and they’re angry they won’t have their father at the table this Thanksgiving.

“Kiran Kimbrough, he’s going to sit at the table with his family. He’s going to eat a meal, he’s going to talk and they’re going to have memories, but we’re not going to have that,” Arnitra Hollman said.

Atlanta and Dickens say the incident has sparked several policy changes. They’ve revised policy allowing officers to write refusal to sign rather than making an arrest.

The department is also expediting the launch of its civilian response unit, allowing unarmed, trained civilians to respond to low-risk calls.

The department said they’ve also developed new policies between the District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation when considering the release of video evidence in the use of force cases.