‘There were so many rounds of bullets’: Man watches shootout between police, wanted murder suspect

JONESBORO, Ga. — It’s something you would never expect to see on a normally quiet Sunday afternoon. A shootout between police and a wanted murder suspect. A shootout that took place right in front of you.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke to Cory Cloud Sunday afternoon who recalled the chaotic moments as he watched police attempting to track down a dangerous suspect at his Jonesboro apartment complex.

“There was a gentleman, a naked gentleman in the backyard with a gun, crouched down by the grill. He was begging me to open up the door and let him in,” Cloud said. “The cops came through the front door and opened up the back door. He started immediately shooting inside the house. He shot an officer. He shot an officer and the cops shot him like eight times.”

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the man involved in the shootout was wanted murder suspect Andre Longmore.

“He was engaged by officers at a residence. Once that engagement happened, there was an exchange of gunfire that caused the loss of life and injuries to the officers, who we’re visiting today.” Roberts said.

Police said Longmore shot two Clayton County officers and a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy as he was being chased on Wagon Wheel Lane.

Investigators said all of this stemmed from a mass shooting that happened inside the Dogwood Lakes Subdivision in Hampton around 10:45 Saturday morning.

That’s when they said Longmore shot and killed four people near his home. He later stole an SUV and left the area.

Cloud said he was aware of what happened but never expected that he would be caught in the middle.

“Once police opened up the back door. He immediately started letting off rounds inside the house. There were so many rounds of bullets in such a small space like that,” Cloud added. “The only thing that’s going through my mind is like, ‘Am I shot?’ I’m actually trying to crawl behind the sofa because there were so many gunshots at one time.”

