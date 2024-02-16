Therapy dogs reunited with 12-year-old 4 weeks after being stolen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old has been reunited with his therapy dogs after officials say they were stolen last month.

Dawn Anderson said on Wednesday thieves stole her son’s dogs from her porch two weeks ago.

Anderson said the dogs were her son’s, 12-year-old Sulaiman Anderson’s, therapy dogs. The pets were purchased to help him cope with depression, dealing with bullies and anxiety.

“The puppies understood that they have an assignment, I believe, and that assignment was to bond with Sulaiman,” said Anderson. “Which they did, and, in turn, Sulaiman loved them.”

She said she was cleaning the dogs’ enclosure on Jan. 28 when she tied them to the front porch for a few minutes.

“I opened the door. The puppies were gone. The food was still there,” said Anderson.

On Thursday, DeKalb County police confirmed the two five-month-old blue-eyed Siberian Huskies were reunited with their family.

Police did not say where the dogs were found or if anyone was arrested in connection to the investigation.

