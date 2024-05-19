‘That’s the magic of Morehouse:’ President Biden gives inspirational speech to 2024 graduates

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Sunday.

President Biden began his speech with a scripture, sharing “steps to freedom.” He reminded the new graduates that Morehouse helping formerly enslaved men get an education would be the great equalizer.

From slavery to freedom, President Biden said the class of 2024 joined a sacred tradition.

“An education makes you free, and a Morehouse education makes you fearless,” President Biden said.

The president reminded each graduate that they are all future leaders. While they may face tough moments, they too can succeed.

But their desire to know what freedom is and what it can be, is what President Biden said is the heart and soul of why Morehouse was founded in the first place.

“Children of a free nation...spellbound by freedom,” President Biden said. “That’s the magic of Morehouse. That’s the Magic of America.”

Morehouse College also presented President Biden with an honorary doctorate.

While hundreds gathered to celebrate the new graduates of Morehouse College, others gathered near the school to address their disappointment in President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Some students and members of the school’s faculty have been outspoken about their displeasure that Pres. Biden was invited to deliver the commencement address, saying they don’t approve of how his administration is handling the Israel-Hamas war.

Georgia is one of several states that will help decide the expected rematch between Pres. Biden and Republican Former President Donald Trump in November.

The president arrived in Atlanta on Saturday, stopping to speak with supporters at the newly renovated Mary Mac’s Tea Room.

After speaking at Morehouse, Pres. Biden is scheduled to attend an NAACP dinner in Detroit.

Dr. Michael Lucius Lomax, president and CEO of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), also received an honorary doctorate.