Tens of thousands of vehicles recalled over faulty airbags. Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — A do-not-drive warning was issued Wednesday for tens of thousands of vehicles with faulty airbags, but millions more have the same airbags that have been recalled but have not been replaced.

Today, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, along with Nissan, announced a do not drive warning for 83,000 Nissan Sentra Nissan Pathfinders and Infiniti QX4s between 2002 and 2006.

Shrapnel can eject from the airbags. The risk is higher in hot climates like Georgia and gets worse over time.

