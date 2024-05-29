Local

Tens of thousands of vehicles recalled over faulty airbags. Here’s what you need to know

By WSBTV

‘It becomes a bomb’: Company refuses to issue recall over millions of exploding airbags Federal regulators at NHTSA just sent a letter to ARC asking for the voluntary recall of 67 million ARC inflators, saying they “pose an unreasonable risk of death or injury that may result from an item of motor vehicle equipment that, when not defective, is designed to save lives.” (PHOTO: Handout)

ATLANTA — A do-not-drive warning was issued Wednesday for tens of thousands of vehicles with faulty airbags, but millions more have the same airbags that have been recalled but have not been replaced.

Today, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, along with Nissan, announced a do not drive warning for 83,000 Nissan Sentra Nissan Pathfinders and Infiniti QX4s between 2002 and 2006.

Shrapnel can eject from the airbags. The risk is higher in hot climates like Georgia and gets worse over time.

