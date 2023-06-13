Local

Teens out past 11 p.m. in metro Atlanta? You’ll now face more consequences

Committee votes to add penalties to Atlanta's youth curfew

ATLANTA — A change to Atlanta’s youth curfew ordinance is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Monday, the city’s public safety and legal administration committee voted in favor of adding penalties to the current curfew.

Monday, the committee approved a proposal that would keep the 11 p.m. curfew, but it would add penalties for anyone 16 years old and under who violates the curfew.

The first violation will result in a warning or citation.

The second violation would require the child and his or her parent or guardian to attend a parenting program.

Supporters of the proposal also said there will be exceptions made for teenagers who work late at night.

“There’s an exception for unsheltered or emancipated youth. These are individuals who are on their own and there’s also an exception for religious and school activities,” Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Waites added.

The proposed curfew ordinance will go before the full city council next week for a vote.

