Teenage Waffle House employee shot, killed outside restaurant in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen was killed in a shooting outside a Waffle House on Monday morning, according to DeKalb County Police.

A witness said the person killed was a Waffle House employee at the restaurant off Flat Shoals Parkway.

The witness said a 19-year-old employee was sitting on the curb outside the restaurant and eating some food from work when a man in a ski mask walked up.

The man in the ski mask then started beating the employee, before shooting and killing him, according to the witness.

Police said the victim was taken to this hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are still investigating.

