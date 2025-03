COVINGTON, GA — Two teens were allegedly taken from their grandmother’s house in Covington by a family member Monday night around 11:45 p.m. who doesn’t have custody of them.

Police are searching for sister and brother,15-year-old Zakya Anderson and 13-year-old David Rankin.

The teens were last seen in a burgundy GMC Yukon with Georgia tag 00care.

They are believed to still be in the metro Atlanta area.