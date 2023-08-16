Local

Teen shot in Southwest Atlanta, police detain possible suspect

Shooting scene, Welch

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.

Tuesday night, Atlanta Police said at 7:19 p.m., officers were called to a person shot near Welch Street Southwest & Stephens Street Southwest

APD said they located a 17-year-old male victim who had been shot near 799 Welch Street Southwest

Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Officers say they detained a possible suspect near the scene.

Police said the victim was shot near Welch Street Southwest & Stephens Street Southwest and then ran to 799 Welch Street Southwest.

The investigation is ongoing.

