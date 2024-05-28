Teen, passenger injured after boat overturns on Georgia lake on Memorial Day

GEORGIA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reported multiple boating incidents and injuries over Memorial Day weekend.

DNR said at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Monday, game wardens patrolling Lake Allatoona saw a passenger on a boat bleeding from her head near Red Top Mountain State Park.

They followed the boat to the shore to help them.

The 18-year-old boat driver said he jumped the wake of a large vessel, overturned and the PWC landed on top of him and the passenger.

The girl suffered a large cut to her head and the driver injured his left leg and left arm.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

DNR said the operator refused treatment at the scene.

Another boating incident happened on Sunday.

DNR said at 6:00 p.m., game wardens were notified of an incident on Lake Lanier at Lanier Park in Gwinnett County.

A boat crashed into another boat.

One of the drivers suffered minor injuries to his leg.

Georgia DNR reported a total of two drownings, 25 BUIs, two boating incidents, and three injuries for the holiday weekend.