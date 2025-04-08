Teen indicted in deadly after prom shooting in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a fellow teen at an after prom party in Cobb County last month.

Carlos Diaz, Jr. faces multiple charges, including malice murder and felony murder, following the deadly incident that took place near West Cobb Plaza on New Macland Road in Powder Springs. The 17-year-old victim, whose name has not been released publicly, was a former student at Campbell High School.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of the morning following a prom celebration. Authorities responded to the scene and found the victim dead from gunshot wounds.

Following the tragedy, Campbell High School Principal Dr. Vanessa Watkins sent a letter to parents acknowledging the loss and informing them that counseling services would be available for students affected by the incident.

The case remains under investigation by Cobb County authorities.