Teen found shot to death in Gwinnett apartment complex parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Gwinnett County police said on Sunday at 10:45 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot near an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Homicide investigators have yet to provide information regarding the motive and if anyone has been taken into custody regarding this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.





