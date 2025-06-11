Local

Teen found asleep in KSU student dorm stairwell found with two guns and THC

Kennesaw State University Teen found asleep in KSU student dorm stairwell found with two guns and THC.
COBB COUNTY, GA — A teenager is under arrest following a “suspicious person” call made on Monday, June 9 on Kennesaw State University’s campus.

Police say the young man was found with two handguns, one which was stolen, and sleeping in a stairwell at a residential complex.

17-year-old Jayshaun Smith also had ammunition and the drug THC.

He faces multiple charges including possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a pistol by a minor, and carrying weapons in a school safety zone.

Police say the teen has no connection to the university.

Smith was taken to the Cobb County Jail.

A judge has granted him a $5,000 bond.

