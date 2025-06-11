Teen found asleep in KSU student dorm stairwell found with two guns and THC

COBB COUNTY, GA — A teenager is under arrest following a “suspicious person” call made on Monday, June 9 on Kennesaw State University’s campus.

Police say the young man was found with two handguns, one which was stolen, and sleeping in a stairwell at a residential complex.

17-year-old Jayshaun Smith also had ammunition and the drug THC.

He faces multiple charges including possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a pistol by a minor, and carrying weapons in a school safety zone.

Police say the teen has no connection to the university.

Smith was taken to the Cobb County Jail.

A judge has granted him a $5,000 bond.