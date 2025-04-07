Teen driver arrested after being clocked at 137 MPH on I-285

DUNWOODY, GA — An 18-year-old driver is behind bars after being caught speeding at a dangerously high rate on Interstate 285, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

Officials say the teen was clocked traveling at 137 miles per hour on the busy metro Atlanta interstate, where speed limits typically range from 55 to 65 mph. The department described the incident as a serious threat to public safety, noting that I-285 is already known for frequent and severe traffic crashes.

In a statement, Dunwoody Police said the young driver “learned a lesson” this week, emphasizing that excessive speeds like this “will send you straight to jail.”

Authorities stressed that driving at such high speeds is not only reckless but poses a significant danger to everyone on the road.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody. No further details have been released at this time.