Teen dies in motorcycle crash at Woodstock parking deck

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
WOODSTOCK, GA — Police believe speed was a factor in a deadly crash in a metro Atlanta parking deck involving a teenager.

Woodstock officials say a teen motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash in the City of Woodstock’s East parking deck.

City of Woodstock official Stacy Brown says the victim, who has not been identified, slammed into a wall.

“I do know he hit the wall with the motorcycle, but I don’t know if he was thrown,” Brown said.

The sixth floor of the parking deck remains closed until further notice, officials say.

