Local

Teen charged with murder of security guard shot to death in Midtown Atlanta parking deck

Marion'Taye Holloman (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — Sha’Darrian Jacobs was working as a security guard inside a parking deck in midtown Atlanta in August when he was shot and killed while someone was confronting suspected carjackers.

Police say someone was trying to stop a group of suspected thieves from breaking into cars in the parking deck on Spring Street just after 2 a.m.

At some point, bullets started flying and one of them hit Jacobs, 33, who was in the middle of his lunch break inside the garage.

Police have now arrested 18-year-old Marion’Taye Holloman and charged him with Jacobs’ murder.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Holloman was arrested after officers at a gas station at Campbellton Road and Fairburn Road noticed him wearing a full, furry face mask and acting suspiciously while trying to hide something in his waistband.

He was arrested after the Glock 40 he had on him was found to have a device to convert it to an automatic weapon, the warrant said. Holloman was faces charges for the mask and gun in that incident as well.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!