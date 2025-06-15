Teen charged in drive-by shooting that killed 12-year-old boy in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified and arrested the man accused of fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta.

19-year-old Michael Hollis has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Ja’nylen Greggs, a sixth grader at Jean Childs Young Middle School.

The shooting occurred Thursday night at an apartment complex on Cushman Circle. Authorities say Ja’nylen was caught in the crossfire and died at the scene.

According to police, Hollis was detained by Gwinnett County authorities and is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.