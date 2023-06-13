Teen arrested for shooting woman in the middle of Piedmont Park, police say

ATLANTA — A teenager is now in police custody after a woman was shot in Piedmont Park on Monday afternoon.

Artavious Alexander, 18, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police confirmed a woman was shot in the hand near the basketball courts in the middle of the park between the lake the Atlanta Botanical Gardens around 6 p.m.

Officials confirmed that a possible suspect had been detained on the scene. It is unclear if that person was Alexander.

“I’m scared now and like shocked. This is not a place where people are shot. Everyone is coming here. Children are coming here. Students are coming here, so it’s like scary,” said parkgoer Deepsha Jain.

This time last year, Atlanta police say there were 1,483 aggravated assaults. This year, there have been 1,116, not including this shooting, meaning aggravated assaults are down 25% compared to last year.

Alexander is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

