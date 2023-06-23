Teens arrested in deadly Atlanta high school graduation party shooting

ATLANTA — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly graduation party shooting in May.

Police that 18-year-old Jaquan Withers and 19-year-old Willie Dennis were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Bre’asia Powell.

Powell was shot outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in Southwest Atlanta just before 2:30 a.m. on May 28. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A little later, officers said a 16-year-old boy checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined that it was from the same incident. His identity has not been released.

WSB has been following the developments in the graduation party shooting since May. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with Powell’s mother.

“It hurts y’all, I’m hurt,” Williams told the crowd at a balloon release in honor of her daughter.

©2023 Cox Media Group