Teen arrested, another wanted months after 19-year-old left for dead at Gwinnett fire station

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One teenager is in custody and another is on the run after a 19-year-old was shot and killed last June.

More than six months after Brian Arnold-Causey died in Gwinnett County, police have identified two people they say are responsible for his death.

Investigators have identified Anwar Bernard Singleton, 18, and Prince James, 19, as suspects in Arnold-Causey’s murder.

Singleton was arrested on October 28 and was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Authorities have warrants to charge James with the same crimes, but he is not currently in custody.

After the shooting, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with Arnold-Causey’s parents who were desperate for answers about what happened to their son.

“These are people who are so-called his friends but didn’t mean him any good,” said father OJ Williams. “He was alive when you dropped him off, but you left him.”

Details on what led up to the shooting are still unclear.

©2024 Cox Media Group