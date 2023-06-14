Teen arrested after drag race leads to high-speed chase in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — After a rise in street racing, the Duluth Police Department is vowing to crack down on the drivers.

Neighbors in the area say the problem is only getting worse.

In an area off of Sugarloaf Parkway and Old Peachtree Road, tire marks are still visible on the road from drivers doing donuts.

Video shows a busy Gwinnett County intersection shut down by street racers and stunt driving.

The spectators standing in the road helped make sure other drivers trying to leave couldn’t go anywhere.

Neighbors say it’s rude.

“It’s so irresponsible and inconsiderate,” resident Tiffany Neal said.

She lives near the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Old Peachtree Road and heard everything from her home.

On June 3, police showed up around 5:45 p.m. to break up the crowd.

“This is a weekly occurrence that we’re hearing the street racing,” Neal told Johnson.

Police say one of the drivers doing donuts that day was 19-year-old Yahir Vega. He sped away and officers started to chase him down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Officers called the chase off after speeds topped 120 miles per hour.

Later on, surveillance cameras helped police get Vega’s license plate number so they could find him.

Body camera footage released by Duluth police show them arresting Vega at his Lawrenceville home while a tow truck takes his car away.

“You put a lot of people in danger yesterday,” an officer said on the body camera footage. “Don’t think I’m going to tell the judges to go lightly on you.”

Vega has a previous arrest from 2022 for reckless stunt driving in Fulton County.

Duluth police say they’ve seen an increase in people laying drag and are cracking down. Neighbors in the area say they are hopeful for more solutions that involve fewer chases.

“Street racing, it’s a nuisance, but the loss of life is far more,” Neal said. “That’s a far greater concern for me, you know, I don’t want our police chasing street racers.”

Vega is currently being held with no bond.

Duluth police say they’ve arrested two people, towed five cars and issued 27 citations in just the past week for street racing.

