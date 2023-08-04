Teen armed with three guns sends bullets flying after firing shots at national park in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is facing multiple charges after officials said he fired gunshots at a national park in Cobb County.

If you drive about five minutes from Cumberland Mall, you will find the Palisades Trail. The trail is a very popular place for hikers, runners, and rock climbers.

Earlier this week, people were out enjoying mother nature when bullets suddenly started flying.

Witnesses told Channel 2 that they were getting ready to hit the trail around 5:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots and immediately called 911.

According to court documents, when police arrived they found 19-year-old Linxuan Xu armed with three guns.



