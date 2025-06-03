Local

Teen accused of making online threats towards a high school in Newton County faces charges

By Miles Montgomery
By Miles Montgomery

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after being accused of making online threats towards students and staff at a high school in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the student was charged with terroristic threats and acts after he made threats towards the Alcovy High School on Monday.

Sheriff Ezell Brown is urging all students and their parents to understand that any threats or acts of violence will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable.

Sheriff Brown says parents and students need to be mindful of what they say and do.

Deputies say his case will be turned over to the Juvenile Court System.

