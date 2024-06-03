Teen accused of hitting, killing 4-year-old in Mall of Georgia parking lot released on bond

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager accused of hitting and killing a four-year-old in the Mall of Georgia’s parking lot has been arrested and released on bond.

Police said Jacob Johnston hit and killed Abigail Hernandez in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods on March 10. Hernandez was with her father and seven-year-old sister at the time. They were both injured, but survived.

When Gwinnett police completed its initial investigation, they determined the driver should not face criminal charges. They said Johnston stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

However, after seeing video footage of the incident, the District Attorney’s office has since decided to seek charges.

“That’s the beauty of our system is that the decisions don’t merely rest with one authority. We have checks and balances,” a DA’s office staff member said. “Periodically, the DA’s office and the police will see things slightly different, but it rests in our domain whether we pursue it and go forward.”

Johnston was booked into jail on May 31 on charges of second-degree homicide by vehicle and reckless conduct. It’s unclear if he was arrested or turned himself in.

Each charge could carry up to a year in prison.

Johnston posted a $59,000 bond and was released on June 1.

