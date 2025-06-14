Tear gas deployed at anti-immigration protestors on Chamblee Tucker Road

ATLANTA, GA — An area off Chamblee Tucker Road became rowdy Saturday afternoon when crowds blocked traffic for a while and DeKalb County police subdued several people.

Georgia State patrol officers quickly arrived to help and were staged at Embry Village Shopping Center to help keep things orderly.

The march dispersed, but not before some protestors faced tear-gas when they attempted to walk onto the road.

Elsewhere, the rally on the 17th Street Bridge in Midtown dwindled due to a sudden rainstorm.

Earlier today, thousands gathered at Liberty Square across from the State House, where protesters shouted and held up signs during the ‘No King’s’ Day event.

“No Kings! Stay strong! Keep fighting!” Protestors chanted.

Rallies and places are in place in most major cities as they protest the Trump Administration’s policies.

A parade is planned tonight in Washington, DC which marks the 250th anniversary of the Army.

The president, whose birthday is also June 14, warns crowds against protests.

WSB Radio’s Tina Douglas and Ann Powell contributed to this story.