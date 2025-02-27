Teacher charged after 1-year-old eats THC at Cobb County daycare, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a baby ingested THC that was dropped from a teacher’s clothes pocket at a daycare in Cobb County, Cobb County police say.

Security footage at the Laugh and Learn daycare appears to show a 21-month-old girl apparently ingesting THC that was dropped from the pocket of a teacher, identified as Zyraina Stanice Fu’cia.

Fu’cia was arrested on Tuesday and faces cruelty to children and reckless conduct charges.

The girl’s parents, Jeffrey and Quinisha Hawkins, rushed her to the hospital, where they say she tested positive for THC.

“It made me angry to know that my daughter was literally there lying on the ground suffering,” the girl’s mother told WSBTV. “You see the fear in her eyes, knowing she can’t even look at you when you call her name. She can’t lift her hand.”

Fu’cia was released on bond from the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The current extent of the baby’s injuries is unknown.