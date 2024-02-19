Local

Teacher accidentally exposed body to students at East Georgia middle school, principal says

Hephzibah Middle School in Richmond County (Google Maps)

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Parents of students at an East Georgia middle school were notified this week that a teacher accidentally exposed him or herself to students.

WRDW reports that according to a letter sent by Principal Tim Jones, a teacher at Hephzibah Middle School near Augusta was demonstrating inappropriate attire for school when the teacher partially exposed body parts to students.

“Students in the class captured photos and shared those photos with other students in the school,” Jones said in the letter.

Richmond County School System administrators and police are investigating the incident.

