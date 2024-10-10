Local

Taylor Swift donates $5 million for hurricane relief efforts amid Hurricane Helene and Milton

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Superstar singer, actress and philanthropist Taylor Swift has donated $5 million for hurricane relief efforts due to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

In an Instagram post, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said the organization is “incredibly grateful” for the donation.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

People across several states, including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina are still trying to recover from the damage that was caused by Hurricane Helene just weeks ago.

Now, millions of people are evacuating Florida and parts of southern Georgia as Hurricane Milton approaches.

The National Hurricane Center says Milton is currently a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph sustained winds and is forecasted to make landfall late on Wednesday.

Taylor is due to resume her Eras Tour Oct. 18 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

